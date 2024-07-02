First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Short Interest Up 24.2% in June

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of FCNCO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.08. 17,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,803. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $23.61.
First Citizens BancShares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.3516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
