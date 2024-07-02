First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 157,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund stock opened at $198.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.17. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund has a 1-year low of $136.99 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.82 and a 200-day moving average of $185.68.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0342 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
