First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTECGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 157,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund stock opened at $198.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.17. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund has a 1-year low of $136.99 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.82 and a 200-day moving average of $185.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0342 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the third quarter worth $313,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 134,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,814 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 40,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

