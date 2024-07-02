First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 157,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund stock opened at $198.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.17. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund has a 1-year low of $136.99 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.82 and a 200-day moving average of $185.68.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0342 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the third quarter worth $313,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 134,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,814 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 40,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

