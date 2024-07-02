First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the May 31st total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 19.1% in the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 89,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 267,525 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 78,350 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 248,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of FGB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.94. 13,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,217. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $3.96.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

