FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Short Interest Update

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FGROY remained flat at $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $2.55.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

