FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Short Interest Update

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.
FirstGroup Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FGROY remained flat at $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $2.55.
FirstGroup Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FirstGroup
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.