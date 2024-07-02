Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,511. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

