Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $105.64

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $105.64 and last traded at $105.71, with a volume of 558013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Five Below from $201.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Five Below from $176.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Five Below Stock Down 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $3,726,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,260,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 379.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

