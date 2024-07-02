Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Update

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,700 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the May 31st total of 277,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Flat Glass Group Stock Performance
Shares of FGSGF stock remained flat at $1.70 on Tuesday. 22 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433. Flat Glass Group has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71.
Flat Glass Group Company Profile
