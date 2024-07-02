Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Update

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,700 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the May 31st total of 277,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Flat Glass Group Stock Performance

Shares of FGSGF stock remained flat at $1.70 on Tuesday. 22 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433. Flat Glass Group has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71.

Get Flat Glass Group alerts:

Flat Glass Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products.

Receive News & Ratings for Flat Glass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flat Glass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.