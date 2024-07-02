Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Position Lifted by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Flex by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $235,110.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $235,110.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,029.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 35,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,023,750.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,547,094.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 804,542 shares of company stock worth $25,147,972. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.28. 538,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,712,804. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

