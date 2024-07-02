Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $117.00

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.44), with a volume of 70602 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.50 ($1.46).
Flowtech Fluidpower Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 109.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 92.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.68 million, a P/E ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 0.95.
Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile
Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.
