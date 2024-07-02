Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 877,739 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 538,676 shares.The stock last traded at $189.53 and had previously closed at $186.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLUT. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,464.10.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.77 and a 200 day moving average of $165.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

