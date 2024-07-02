Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 877,739 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 538,676 shares.The stock last traded at $189.53 and had previously closed at $186.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLUT. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,464.10.
View Our Latest Research Report on FLUT
Flutter Entertainment Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000.
About Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Flutter Entertainment
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Mining Stocks to Watch as Silver Prices Reach 12-Year High
Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.