FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Mike Slessor Sells 4,000 Shares

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,767,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mike Slessor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $175,000.00.

FormFactor Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FORM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.93. 465,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.65. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $62.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $168.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.45 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 21.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in FormFactor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in FormFactor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Stories

