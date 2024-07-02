Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

FBIO has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.74. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortress Biotech

In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,893,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,004.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 292,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 161,870 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $396,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

