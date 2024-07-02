Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Trading Up 4%

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.48 and last traded at $38.35. Approximately 24,419 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 84,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.88.

FC has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

The company has a market cap of $505.59 million, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.96.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 12.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 25,876 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at $6,862,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

