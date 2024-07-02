Fresh2 Group Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 10th (NASDAQ:FRES)

Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, July 10th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRES opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. Fresh2 Group has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $4.45.

Fresh2 Group Limited, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup packages, as well as technology services comprising market research, designing, coding, developing, testing, etc.

