Fresh2 Group Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 10th (NASDAQ:FRES)

Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, July 10th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 10th.
Fresh2 Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FRES opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. Fresh2 Group has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $4.45.
About Fresh2 Group
