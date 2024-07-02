Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Galaxy Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:GALXF – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.57. 3,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 74,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.
Galaxy Resources Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57.
Galaxy Resources Company Profile
Galaxy Resources Ltd. engages in production of lithium concentrate and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Australia, Argentina and Canada. The Australia segment includes the development and operation of the Mt Cattlin spodumene mine, and exploration for minerals.
