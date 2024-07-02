GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insider Transactions at GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $94,351.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,821,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,423.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 83,484 shares of company stock valued at $455,895.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,796,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GNT traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.55. 46,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,728. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

