Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Short Interest Up 8.1% in June

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,440,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the May 31st total of 16,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.7 days. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Gannett Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GCI traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,937. Gannett has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $699.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 27.67% and a negative net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $635.76 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.95 to $3.60 in a report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities started coverage on Gannett in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Gannett

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its position in Gannett by 6.1% during the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 12,292,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,994,000 after buying an additional 703,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gannett by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,462,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after buying an additional 100,837 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Gannett by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,096,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 557,079 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Gannett by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 781,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 59,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gannett by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 496,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

