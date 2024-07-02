Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $13,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 11.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 306,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,210,000 after buying an additional 31,494 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 0.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Garmin by 3,566.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 60,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Up 0.2 %

GRMN stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.49. 808,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $171.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.49.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Garmin

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.