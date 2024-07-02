Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Short Interest Up 18.7% in June

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,728,700 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 3,985,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.2 days.

Geely Automobile Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GELYF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,014. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. Geely Automobile has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

