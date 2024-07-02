Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Short Interest Up 18.7% in June

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,728,700 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 3,985,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.2 days.
Geely Automobile Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GELYF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,014. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. Geely Automobile has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.49.
About Geely Automobile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Geely Automobile
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.