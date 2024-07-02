George Weston (TSE:WN) Sets New 12-Month High at $200.12

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$200.12 and last traded at C$199.19, with a volume of 50194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$196.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins upped their price target on George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$222.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$226.00 to C$227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, George Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$216.67.

George Weston Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$190.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$179.46.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of C$13.74 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that George Weston Limited will post 12.1466667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

George Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. George Weston’s payout ratio is presently 34.64%.

Insider Transactions at George Weston

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.21, for a total transaction of C$951,043.50. In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$193.25, for a total transaction of C$252,577.75. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.21, for a total transaction of C$951,043.50. Insiders have sold 26,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,071,972 in the last three months. 58.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

