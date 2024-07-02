GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives $43.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,384,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,530 shares in the last quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,232,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Barton Investment Management boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 391,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 46,999 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,520,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,225,000 after purchasing an additional 294,432 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GFL opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

