Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Raised to C$27.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GEI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.64.

Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.45 and a 52 week high of C$23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.09.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.14). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of C$3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.87 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.55517 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.19%.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

