Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Global Water Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Global Water Resources stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,810. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $292.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 12.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 115.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Global Water Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 678,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 15.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 234,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 49,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

