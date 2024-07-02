Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 256.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,963 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Social Media Index ETF alerts:

Global X Social Media Index ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.88. 1,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,846. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.86. The company has a market capitalization of $146.58 million, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.94. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $44.97.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Social Media Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.