Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stake Cut by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GL. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 177.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, Director David A. Rodriguez purchased 1,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.72 per share, with a total value of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,186.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rodriguez bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $334,186.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $536,860 in the last 90 days. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globe Life from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GL traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.84. 209,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,547. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.89.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

