Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Goldbank Mining Co. (CVE:GLB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 13,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Goldbank Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.26.

Goldbank Mining Company Profile

Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties located in the Klondike region of the Yukon Territory, Canada; and the Hasenfuss Quartz mineral claims situated in the Klondike region.

