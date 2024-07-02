Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3358 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ GPIX traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $47.41. 32,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,151. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.71. The company has a market cap of $85.34 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82.
About Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF
