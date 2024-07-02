Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 38,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,013,000.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $99.73. 410,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,414. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $100.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.93.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.