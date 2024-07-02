Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stock Position Increased by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises 0.7% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,437 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 484,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,409,000 after purchasing an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 74,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,003,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.72. 196,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,781. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.93. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $100.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

