Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOSS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOSS

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market cap of $214.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.93.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gossamer Bio news, CEO Faheem Hasnain bought 372,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $249,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,408,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,408.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 51.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 931,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,763,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after acquiring an additional 128,150 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 556,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 276,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.