Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the May 31st total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Granite Construction

In other news, SVP Bradley Jay Williams sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $45,907.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,423 shares in the company, valued at $454,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 108,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 926.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 61,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 55,273 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,543,000 after buying an additional 49,610 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at $2,197,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,554,000.

Granite Construction Trading Up 1.2 %

GVA traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,584. Granite Construction has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.28. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $672.28 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Granite Construction will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Granite Construction from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

