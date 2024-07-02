Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $14.94. Approximately 83,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,209,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GRPN shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Groupon in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Groupon Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Groupon by 158.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 513,075 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after buying an additional 314,812 shares during the period. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Groupon during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Groupon by 2,630.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Groupon by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,050 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $17,190,000 after buying an additional 26,661 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Further Reading

