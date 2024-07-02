GS Chain (LON:GSC) Trading Up 3.2%

GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Approximately 359,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 590,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

GS Chain Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.10.

About GS Chain

GS Chain plc intends to identify opportunities within the technology sector to conduct the necessary due diligence and subsequently complete acquisitions that benefit its short-and long-term strategies. The company was formerly known as International Tech and Fintech plc and changed its name to GS Chain plc in July 2021.

