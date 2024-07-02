Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:GUG)

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

NYSE GUG traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.31. The stock had a trading volume of 58,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,561. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $15.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80.

