HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 219.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INZY. Bank of America lowered their target price on Inozyme Pharma from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma Stock Down 0.7 %

INZY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 68,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,240. The company has a quick ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $270.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.53. Inozyme Pharma has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $7.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INZY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 229.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,465,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,398 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,537,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,500 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,642,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,242,000 after acquiring an additional 756,717 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 677,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 426,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,681,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after acquiring an additional 253,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.