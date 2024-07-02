Head-To-Head Analysis: HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) & Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) and HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of HomeStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of HomeStreet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Citizens Financial Group and HomeStreet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Group 0 9 7 0 2.44 HomeStreet 0 3 1 0 2.25

Risk & Volatility

Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $37.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.07%. HomeStreet has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.54%. Given HomeStreet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HomeStreet is more favorable than Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeStreet has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and HomeStreet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Group $12.19 billion 1.33 $1.61 billion $2.76 12.93 HomeStreet $441.66 million 0.49 -$27.51 million ($2.13) -5.40

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than HomeStreet. HomeStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and HomeStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Group 11.52% 6.62% 0.64% HomeStreet -8.97% -0.43% -0.02%

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats HomeStreet on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending products, credit cards, business loans, wealth management, and investment services; and auto, education, and point-of-sale finance loans, as well as digital deposit products. This segment serves its customers through telephone service centers, as well as through its online and mobile platforms. The Commercial Banking segment provides various financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as syndicated loans, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and debt and equity capital markets services. This segment serves corporate banking, healthcare, technology, asset finance, franchise finance, leasing, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, mid-corporate, and private equity sponsor industries. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services. Its loan products include commercial real estate (CRE), multifamily, construction and land development, owner occupied CRE and commercial business loans; and single family, home equity, and other loans. In addition, the company offers online, mobile, and telephone banking. It serves small and medium sized businesses, real estate investors, professional firms, and individuals. The company operates through branches and ATMs. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was incorporated in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

