Head-To-Head Comparison: Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) versus Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) and Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Hochschild Mining and Airbus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hochschild Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Airbus 0 2 3 0 2.60

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hochschild Mining N/A N/A N/A Airbus 5.89% 24.32% 3.26%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Hochschild Mining and Airbus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Hochschild Mining has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airbus has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hochschild Mining and Airbus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hochschild Mining $735.64 million N/A $2.96 million N/A N/A Airbus $70.83 billion 1.58 $4.10 billion $1.34 26.31

Airbus has higher revenue and earnings than Hochschild Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Airbus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Airbus beats Hochschild Mining on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hochschild Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru. It also holds a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company has a portfolio of projects located across Peru, Argentina, Mexico, United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. Further, it is involved in the power generation business. Hochschild Mining plc was founded in 1911 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Airbus

(Get Free Report)

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells civil and military helicopters; and provides helicopter-related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military air systems and related services. This segment also offers civil and defence space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, and science and orbital systems; missile and space launcher systems; and services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.