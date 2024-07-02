Head-To-Head Contrast: Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) & Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) and Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Purple Biotech has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kezar Life Sciences has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of Purple Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Purple Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Purple Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00 Kezar Life Sciences 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Purple Biotech and Kezar Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Purple Biotech currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,405.57%. Kezar Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,784.85%. Given Purple Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Purple Biotech is more favorable than Kezar Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Purple Biotech and Kezar Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Purple Biotech N/A -62.26% -51.53% Kezar Life Sciences N/A -47.28% -40.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Purple Biotech and Kezar Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Purple Biotech N/A N/A -$19.88 million ($0.81) -0.44 Kezar Life Sciences $7.00 million 6.07 -$101.87 million ($1.40) -0.42

Purple Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kezar Life Sciences. Purple Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kezar Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage. The company has collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb Company to evaluate the combination of CM24 with the PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab in addition to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Kitov Pharma Ltd and changed its name to Purple Biotech Ltd. in December 2020. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis. Its preclinical products include KZR-261, a novel first-in-class protein secretion inhibitor for the treatment of tumors resistant to traditional chemotherapeutics. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

