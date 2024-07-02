Head to Head Survey: NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) and NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Microvast and NeoVolta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast $306.62 million 0.38 -$106.34 million ($0.32) -1.14 NeoVolta $3.46 million 22.10 -$2.64 million ($0.06) -38.33

NeoVolta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Microvast. NeoVolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microvast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast -29.79% -18.01% -9.80% NeoVolta -68.01% -32.41% -32.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Microvast and NeoVolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

20.7% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of NeoVolta shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Microvast shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of NeoVolta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Microvast has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoVolta has a beta of -2.06, meaning that its stock price is 306% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Microvast and NeoVolta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 0 1 3 0 2.75 NeoVolta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Microvast currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,134.23%. Given Microvast’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Microvast is more favorable than NeoVolta.

Summary

Microvast beats NeoVolta on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc. provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port vehicles, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks. It operates China, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Microvast Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Stafford, Texas.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

