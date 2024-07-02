Hedera (HBAR) Tops One Day Volume of $45.51 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $2.74 billion and $45.51 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0766 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00046356 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00008831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00012589 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011017 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000696 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,761,094,688 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,761,094,687.46071 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07762688 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 274 active market(s) with $43,278,915.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

