Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Update

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 25,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGBL. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Global in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 197,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Global in the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 303,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 192,711 shares in the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Heritage Global stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.45. 4,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,242. Heritage Global has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 20.40%.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

