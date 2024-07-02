Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Update

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 25,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional Trading of Heritage Global
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGBL. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Global in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 197,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Global in the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 303,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 192,711 shares in the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Heritage Global Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Heritage Global stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.45. 4,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,242. Heritage Global has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Heritage Global Company Profile
Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.
