Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 958,600 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 765,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRTG. StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NYSE:HRTG traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $6.36. 905,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,283. The firm has a market cap of $194.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $11.23.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.05 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heritage Insurance news, CEO Ernie J. Garateix acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $41,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,764,864.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicholas George Pappas sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $51,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie J. Garateix acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $41,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,764,864.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $497,250. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 96,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

