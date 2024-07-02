Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) Price Reaches $1.75 on Exchanges

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Heroes of Mavia has a market capitalization of $55.14 million and approximately $13.04 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Heroes of Mavia has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Heroes of Mavia token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00002824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Heroes of Mavia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Heroes of Mavia

Heroes of Mavia’s genesis date was January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame. The official website for Heroes of Mavia is mavia.com.

Heroes of Mavia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 37,652,534.829496 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 1.78486666 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $12,683,955.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Heroes of Mavia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Heroes of Mavia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Heroes of Mavia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Heroes of Mavia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Heroes of Mavia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.