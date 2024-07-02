Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Down 2.9%

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 135,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,616,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. The stock has a market cap of $462.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.80.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

