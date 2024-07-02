HI Tops 24 Hour Volume of $193,190.75 (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, HI has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $193,190.75 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048948 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $152,883.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

