Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Down 0.1%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.03 and last traded at $21.40. 1,558,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,468,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,140.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $171,329.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 538,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,857,628.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $171,329.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 538,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,628.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 960,288 shares of company stock worth $16,891,553 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,379,000 after acquiring an additional 136,907 shares during the last quarter. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,836,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,117,000 after purchasing an additional 193,507 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after buying an additional 1,634,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,009 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile



Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

