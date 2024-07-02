HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.60

Shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €81.60 ($87.74) and last traded at €80.70 ($86.77), with a volume of 10173 shares. The stock had previously closed at €81.00 ($87.10).

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €77.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €71.29.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

