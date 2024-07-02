Hovde Group Begins Coverage on First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Community Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th.

First Community Bankshares Stock Performance

First Community Bankshares stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $667.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.52. First Community Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $40.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.72 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 27.10%. On average, analysts predict that First Community Bankshares will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Institutional Trading of First Community Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,732,000 after purchasing an additional 102,183 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

