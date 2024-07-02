HSBC Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $90.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HSBC from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NKE. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.96.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE has a 1-year low of $74.29 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,342,012,000 after acquiring an additional 501,792 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in NIKE by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after buying an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NIKE by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after buying an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,315,097,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,887,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,073,515,000 after buying an additional 219,091 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

