Iams Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,395 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,788. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.